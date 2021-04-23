Businesses applaud ECG for load shedding timetable

Electricity Company of Ghana, releases load shedding timetable

Business owners in Accra have applauded the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for releasing a timetable for interruptions in power supply for system improvement works.

The system improvement works require a tie-in of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to GRIDCO’s transmission line and a complete shutdown of the 330kv line, which will affect power supply reliability to the Mallam (BSP).



The Company in a release, said it would take eight days starting from Monday, May 10 to May 17, 2021, with power rotated from 6:00 am to 6:00pm and from 6:00 pm to 6:00am in the North-Eastern parts of Accra, including Dansoman, Sakaman, Fadama, Tabora, and Awoshie.



Mr. Emmanuel Ofori, an Electrical Engineer, said the interruptions in the power supply would affect his business but he was happy the schedule was out and commended ECG for heeding the cry of customers.



“The ECG claims the exercise is for a good course, therefore, they should ensure they work effectively to end the recent power outages, ’’ he added.



Madam Faustina Addy, a seamstress, said, “The timetable will help us to prioritize our activities since we use electricity. I cannot deny that it would affect our business, however, if it is the best for us, we accept it and will make use of the timetable, but we pray the timeline will not be extended. It is good they finally released it.”

Mr. Samuel Okyere, a phone dealer, said it was good the ECG had released a timetable for the exercise, saying, ‘‘Some people believed and accepted that “dumsor” is back, therefore, the release of the timetable is in the right direction, since some areas are not affected, we can at least charge our phones when we go to town and go back home.’’



He called on ECG not to use only social media to educate the public on their operations but visit the markets, lorry stations, and deprived areas and engage the people.



ECG has announced planned outages from May 10 to 17, 2021 to facilitate the work of contractors at various stages and times and enable them to connect the GRIDCO line to the national grid.



Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, said the initiative was to make the power supply better and appealed to Ghanaians to bear with the situation.