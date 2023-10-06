Businesses, organizations must inculcate mental health policies in their operations – Michael Amankwaa

Michael Amankwaa

Source: Knoxxi Ghana

Michael Amankwaa, the Chief Executive Officer of Knoxxi Ghana, has called on businesses, government agencies, and all organizations to develop and integrate effective mental health plans and policies into their operations.

According to him, it has become imperative for businesses to take a keen interest in the mental health and well-being of not just their staff but also their clients, as it influences their behavioral patterns.



Amankwaa emphasized that having a working mental health policy will equip businesses and organizations with the knowledge to deal with their staff and patrons effectively.



Speaking on GTV, Michael Amankwaa highlighted the need for the integration of mental health policies into operations, as it provides a platform to address situations that could escalate into something more damaging.



"If you are not mentally sound when the challenges and tsunamis of life come at you, it's going to affect you. For business executives, it is often lonely at the top, so you need to be mentally sound.



"Mental health is not only important for businesses and their staff but also for customers. Often, we don’t know how our customers are feeling. A customer could come to patronize your service while being in a very bad place mentally, and if you don't understand, it might lead to accusations of bad customer service.

"It is crucial that every business, school, government, church, and institution integrates and incorporates effective mental health policies into their operations," he said.



In furtherance of his dedication to raising awareness about mental health, Michael Amankwaa is set to embark on a cycling journey to Tamale with some friends.



He disclosed that he and his team of five people have spent four months preparing for the trip and that he is confident they will meet the challenge.



"When I tested my theory, the Michael Theory, which involves surmounting Kilimanjaro, I did it as Michael Amankwaa. When I came back, I asked myself how I could do it with other people. Let’s see if it also works. So, I decided to come up with an idea to cycle from Accra to Tamale and back. It's a journey from the south of Ghana to the North of Ghana and back in ten days. When I proposed it, five people decided to join me," he said.