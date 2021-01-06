Businesses should re-strategize in coronavirus era - C.E.O

Business owners have been asked to enforce the observation of coronavirus protocols

Business owners should re-strategize on how best to thrive during the covid-19 pandemic to help the survival of their businesses Rev. Kennedy Okosun, Executive Director, KRIF Ghana Limited, has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the opening of a new outlet of the company in Accra, he said the pandemic has come to stay, and what is, therefore, important is how best to deal with it.



Rev. Okosun urged business owners to depend on their strengths, and be cautious when making decisions, which holds great risk.

He urged product and service providers to prioritize the satisfaction of their clients and customers above everything else because they are crucial to the success of their business.



Rev. Okosun also enjoined business owners to enforce the observation of anti-covid-19 protocols, amongst both staff and customers, in order to help curb the spread of the pandemic.