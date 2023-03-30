Businesses urged to engage services of persons with disabilities

Ms Patricia Safo

Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Lake and JCS Investment Limited, Ms Patricia Safo, has urged business owners to consider employing persons with disabilities for increased productivity and efficiency.

According to her, persons with disability, when given the relevant training and orientation, work more satisfactorily and efficiently compared to persons with full abilities, which she believed would boost productivity.



Ms Safo made the call when the Safo Family together with JCS Investment Limited and partners donated some Samsung tablets to the pupils and students of Demonstration School for the Deaf in Mampong, Akuapem in the Eastern Region.



They also awarded prices to the best twelve students from Kindergarten to JHS in different categories.

The presentation and award of prizes to deserving students and pupils was in commemoration of the two-year anniversary and as part of activities to observe the death of their late father, Dan­iel Yaw Osei Safo – the Chair­man and Managing Director of Combined Farmers Limited, who passed away two years ago.



According to her, engaging the services of persons with disabili­ty can have significant impact on productivity in business.



People with disability often face barriers that limit their ability to participate fully in the labour force, resulting in reduced productivity for both the indi­vidual and the economy at large, facing quite a number of barriers to decent work in the rising glob­al unemployment crisis.