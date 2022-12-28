Businesses will collapse if consumers are not protected - Kofi Kapito

Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene known in media circles as Kofi Kapito has bemoaned Ghana’s inability to pass the Consumer Rights Bill saying businesses will never survive if consumers are not protected.

He made this statement on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, edition of the GTV Breakfast Show.



According to him, the Consumer Protection Nill has gone through successive government administrations from the Kufuor’s regime to the current regime under the leadership of President Akufo Addo.

He attributed the failure of its passage to a lack of continuity of issues, suggesting a best practices approach as remedy.