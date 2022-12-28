1
Menu
Business

Businesses will collapse if consumers are not protected - Kofi Kapito

Kapito Kofi.jfif Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Rights Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene known in media circles as Kofi Kapito has bemoaned Ghana’s inability to pass the Consumer Rights Bill saying businesses will never survive if consumers are not protected.

He made this statement on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, edition of the GTV Breakfast Show.

According to him, the Consumer Protection Nill has gone through successive government administrations from the Kufuor’s regime to the current regime under the leadership of President Akufo Addo.

He attributed the failure of its passage to a lack of continuity of issues, suggesting a best practices approach as remedy.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992