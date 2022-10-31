Buying ‘pure water' at 60 pesewas is a form of punishment – GYFD

GYFD says water producers are punishing innocent people to satisfy their business interests

A group calling itself Ghana Youth For Development groaning about the decision of sachet water producers to sell a sachet of water, known in Ghanaian parlance as ‘pure water’, at GHp 60, has called it a form of punishment.

According to the group, the producers are punishing innocent people to satisfy their business interests.



The GYFD is arguing that Ghanaians cannot and will not buy sachet water for 60 Ghana pesewas since the current economic hardship affects all.



“We, the Ghana Youth For Development (GYFD), are highly disappointed in the press statement by the Water Producers Association of Ghana inciting pure water sellers to increase their prices from 40p to 60p when it’s not needed.

The Ghana Youth For Development (GYFD) made these comments in a statement signed by Mr Joseph Ababio, president of GYFD, dated Monday, October 31 2022.