CBG supports NDA to send over 500 Kayayei home

In line with its commitment to the fight against COVID-19, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated an amount of GHS 50,000.00 to the Northern Development Authority (NDA) project to help over 500 Kayayei return home.

The ‘Bringing back Kayayeis home’ project is to provide support to over 500 head porters (Kayayeis) in Accra who are willing to return and settle in the Northern Region. The project’s scope includes building Kayayei up with vocational skills and giving them startup capital.



Speaking on the initiative, Managing Director of CBG, Daniel Wilson, said the support is aimed at assisting the Northern Development Authority to help distressed Kayayei go back home in these difficult times.



Reiterating CBG’s commitment to support the fight against COVID-19, Mr. Addo said, “The support reflects the bank’s unwavering support to people who are worst hit by the pandemic. In line with our pledge to help in the COVID-19 fight and brand promise, we will continue to stand with customers and Ghanaians at large”.



CBG has committed an amount of One million Ghana Cedis (GH¢1,000,000.00) to the fight, aimed at containing and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) out of which Gh¢200, 000.00 has been disbursed to Noguchi and COVID-19 Trust Fund, feeding of over 2,000 people in Accra and Kumasi, among others.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer for NDA, Dr. Alhassan Suleman Anamzooya commended CBG for supporting the NDA’s objective to empower vulnerable groups in the Northern Development Zone. According to him, the project was birthed out of the difficulties many female head porters faced during the lockdown and their wish to be back home since their businesses have been negatively impacted.



He further stated that “some Kayayei want to go back home to their families due to the difficulties associated with COVID-19, through this support of taking them back home, we aim at solving the accommodation challenges and people living in unhygienic conditions where social distancing is impossible to practice. With these challenges, they are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19 and possibly spreading it”.



He added “We believe this 3-month project will also help these women and girls acquire meaningful income generating skills which will help bring more development to the Northern region”.

