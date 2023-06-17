CBN restates ban on importers of 43 items from buying forex at official market rates

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a clarification regarding foreign exchange (FX) access for importers of 43 items that were previously restricted from obtaining FX through the official window.
Legit.ng recalls that in a circular issued on June 24th, 2015, the CBN banned importers of certain items from accessing dollars from the official market a move aimed at preserving the country's foreign reserves.
The list, which initially comprised 41 items, has since grown to 43, including widely consumed staple foods in the country.
Reiterating its position, CBN in a statement published on its website on Friday, June 15, 2023, noted that nothing has changed on the decision to ban 43 items.
Part of the statement reads: "The status quo remains on the 43 non-eligible items. The items are not permitted to be funded from the I&E window."
CBN's statement follows its recent changes in the FX market and the collapse of all FX windows into the investors and exporters (I&E) window.
The new changes mean that all eligible FX transactions shall only be done via the I&E window, and exchange rates are usually agreed upon by both parties.
List of 43 items restricted by CBN from obtaining dollars for importation
Fertilizers
Rice
Cement
Margarine
Palm kernel /palm oil products/vegetable oils
Meat and processed meat products
Vegetables and processed meat products
Poultry chicken, eggs, turkey
Private airplanes/jets
Indian incense
Tinned fish in sauce (geisha)/(sardines)
Cold rolled steel sheets
Galvanized steel sheets
Roofing sheets
Wheelbarrows
Head pans
Metal boxes and containers
Enamelware
Steel drums
Steel pipes
Wire rods (deformed and not deformed)
Iron rods and reinforcing bard
Wire mesh
Steel nails
Security and razor wine
Wood particle boards and panels
Wood fiber boards and panels
Plywood boards and panels
Wooden doors
Furniture
Toothpicks
Glass and glassware
Kitchen utensils
Tableware
Tiles-vitrified and ceramic
Textiles Woven fabrics
Cloths
Plastic and rubber products, polypropylene granules, cellophane wrappers
Soap and cosmetics
Tomatoes/tomato pastes Euro bond/foreign currency bond/share purchases
Stockfish