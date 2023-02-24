CEO of state-owned Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company resigns

Frances Awurabena Asiam

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Frances Awurabena Asiam, has resigned from her position.

In her resignation letter which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Awurabena Asiam expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in her position since 2017.



“Frances Awurabena Asiam, in all humility and respect, wish to inform you of my resignation as the Chief Executive of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL).



“I thank you for having the confidence in me to appoint and reappoint me from 2017. I wish the Government well in all its future endeavours,” parts of the resignation letter read.



Though the reasons for her resignation were not stated in the letter, which was addressed to the Office of the Vice President and the Chief of Staff, reports indicate that she resigned because of alleged interference in her work by the Minister for Energy.



According to a new report energynewsafrica.com, a source close to Awurabena Asiam indicated that Frances Essiam resigned from her post because of the actions of the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The report indicated that Awurabena Asiam and Dr Opoku Prempeh have been fighting over the GCMCL signing an agreement with Ghana Gas Company for the construction of a new gas processing company.



It added that Dr Opoku Prempeh wanted Genser Energy to establish a new gas processing plant instead of the state-owned Ghana National Gas Processing Company.



