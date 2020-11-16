CHRAJ understated monies in PPA Boss’ account – Amidu

Special Prosecutor, Martin A.B.K. Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has revealed that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) understated the amounts in the accounts of the sacked CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

“CHRAJ ought to be commended for its work and report. The only problem with the CHRAJ report is that for some reason it understates the amounts disclosed by the bank statements from the three banks accounts of Mr. Adjei exhaustively reviewed by the Auditor General for this Office.”



Mr. Adjei was suspended from office by President Akufo-Addo following an investigative documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni, which revealed a company he co-owned, has been selling government contracts it won through single-source and restrictive tendering, to the highest bidder.



President Nana Akufo-Addo also directed the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate his appointee for conflict of interest and corruption.



CHRAJ in their report last week recommended to the President to sack the PPA boss and bar him from holding any public office for the next five years.

A detailed report by Mr Amidu explaining why his report delayed revealed that two of his investigators were compromised during the investigations.



“The resolution of the Adjenim Boateng Adjei case was taking too long to investigate because my seconded staff investigators appeared compromised. I, therefore, asked for an interim report to be submitted to the President on the referral on the Adjenim Boateng Adjei case.



“When the first draft report was submitted to me, I felt scandalized. I called a management meeting on August 10, 2020, with the investigators’ and pointed out how the incriminating evidence in their possession was inconsistent with their interim report.



“I suspended all on-going investigations in all cases except those affecting pending cases in Court. I tasked the investigators to tabulate within one week the total deposits Mr. Adjei had made into his bank accounts. This is still outstanding to date.”