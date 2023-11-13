CIB Ghana holds induction ceremony for 156 new professional members, graduates 5 students as affiliates

Some personalities at the event

Source: CIB Ghana

Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana (CIB Ghana) has welcomed 156 professional bankers as Chartered Bankers and graduated five (5) students as professional bankers in a move to bolster the human capacity of the ever-evolving Ghanaian banking industry.

The newly minted Chartered Bankers, inducted at the 14th ceremony held over the weekend, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the CIB Ghana auditorium, Accra, brings to more than 800 Chartered Bankers inducted into the fraternity over the past four (4) years. This is in fulfillment of the CIB Ghana’s core mandate of supporting the banking industry’s sustainability through quality human capital development.



The event, held under the theme ‘Redefining Professionalism in Banking Through Ethics’, also marked a significant milestone for CIB Ghana as it coincided with the Institute’s 60th anniversary celebration. The ceremony brought together banking professionals, industry experts, and distinguished guests who gathered to witness the induction of these 156 new members and the graduation of five (5) individuals.



Up next for the Institute is the 27th National Banking and Ethics Conference scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC). Also under the theme ‘Redefining Professionalism in Banking Through Ethics’, speakers include Governor, Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison; Mr. Patrick Awuah, Founder and President, Ashesi University; Mr. John Kofi Adomakoh, MD, GCB Bank PLC; and Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, President, CIB Ghana.



Integrity and transparency



Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Daniel Wilson Addo, FCIB (Hon), Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited, shed light on the importance of ethics in the banking sector, particularly in light of the increasing cases of fraud and unethical behavior.



He emphasized the need for a return to first principles of banking and highlighted key points from what he called ‘The Bankers’ Creed’ as timeless advice for banking professionals.

“In 1863, Hugh McCuloch, then Controller of Currency and subsequently, Secretary of the Treasury, addressed a letter to all banks in the United States. That letter is as relevant today, as it was centuries ago when it was first written. Indeed, given the current environment, the banking crisis that we have experienced globally and locally, and the ethical violations that plague our industry, I will go as far as to say that it is even more relevant today," he said.



To Mr. Addo, the bankers of today should return to the old day “when the banker was a pillar of society, when the banker was known to be a prudent person, when the banker lived by the established norms of the profession, when the banker was a fellow you could trust, and when banking was a noble profession,” he added.



Mr. Benjamin Amenumey, President of CIB Ghana, emphasized the profound connection between the banking profession and the lives, dreams, and aspirations of individuals and communities. “Remember, the banking profession is not just a career; it is a calling, an opportunity to make a positive impact on the world. Use your knowledge and skills to empower individuals, support businesses, and contribute to the financial well-being of our nation.”



On his part, Mr. Robert Dzato, CEO of the Institute, extended heartfelt congratulations to the inductees and graduands, recognizing their noteworthy accomplishment of becoming Chartered Bankers.



He highlighted the Institute’s commitment to developing trusted professionals for the financial sector and promoting ethics and professionalism in banking practices. “In 2019, Chartered Institute of Bankers Ghana Act, 2019 (Act 991) was enacted and this means our mandate, under this Act, is to promote the study of banking and regulate the practice of the banking profession in Ghana,” he said.



Best graduating student

The Overall Best Graduating Student, Alexander Nooni, who is a staff of Fidelity Bank, applauded his colleagues for their dedication, determination and hard work through the journey. He urged them to make an impact.



“Having this qualification means that we are head and shoulders above our peers and what this means is that we need to utilize the knowledge and skills that we have earned here. Wherever you are regardless of your role, we have to make our stay count,” he said.



The ceremony also recognized the outstanding performance of several students in different course fields. Mrs. Nana Konadu Opong Twumasi from CalBank was awarded Best Female Inductee, Mr. Kafui Kwabena Atta from Kantar Ghana received the Youngest Graduand award, and Mr. Alexander Nooni from Fidelity Bank Ghana was honored as the Overall Best Inductee. The event was attended by esteemed individuals, including the President of CIB Ghana, members of the Governing Council, and other key stakeholders in the banking sector.



Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana is a professional body established to promote the study of banking and regulate the banking profession in Ghana.