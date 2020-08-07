Business News

CIMG courts investment into cellular medicine

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, CIMG National President

The umbrella body for chartered marketing practitioners in Ghana, the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has thrown its weight behind the Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the 37 Military Hospital Director of Dr Davies Adedze and lead consultant in cellular medicine practice.

CIMG at its quarterly evening lectures held virtually, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis hosted Dr Adedze who spoke on the topic, Cellular Medicine: An Established Science for Therapeutic, Regenerative and Rejuvenative Purposes.



Dr Adedze who is also the Director of the Mary –Lucy and Lucy Memorial Hospitals delivered a presentation on the importance and the benefits of Cellular Medicine as remedies for several health conditions.



He touched on how cellular medicine was a proven and well-established scientific aspect of medicine where cells and factors within cells were used in the rejuvenation and therapy of tissues or organs.



“The treatment requires no surgical operation and has proven to be very reliable with no after effects associated with traditional/orthodox medical applications such as pain, side effects or the use of medicine,” Dr Adedze explained.



Cellular medicine is used for beauty enhancement involving fat melting, abdomen reshaping/reduction, hip and breast lifts/augmentation and wrinkles among others.

Dr Adedze touted the effectiveness of the practice as perfect for sexual enhancement, for improving sexual life and functionality for both male and female and other conditions like infertility, low sperm count, arthritis, skin and diabetic ulcers, stretch marks, scars, keloids, tattoo removals, baldness,



CIMG National President of Dr Daniel Kasser Tee was hopeful that Ghanaians would buy into what Dr Adedze had presented and experience the benefits. He called for more engagements on that area of medicine, pledging the support of the Institute to promote it.



“The CIMG provides the platform for thought leaders in Ghana and beyond to share their expertise on relevant issues which help in developing both individual practitioners and corporate institutions as well as contributing meaningfully in shaping national development,” Dr Tee stated.



With the passage of the CIMGhana Bill by the Parliament of Ghana in June this year (which is awaiting presidential assent), the Institute has been working assiduously to become the voice of marketing, championing the interests of consumers, training student-marketers and regulating the practice of marketing in Ghana, across the key sectors of the economy, including the informal sector.

