CLOGSAG warns pensioners against signing SSNIT ‘declaration form’

Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has warned pensioners and its members against signing a “declaration form” by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) before their benefits are processed.

According to a statement issued by the association's Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the form has been designed to disallow pensioners from being paid any claims after they sign it.



“The form is designed in a manner that does not allow a pensioner to any claim, thereafter, if there are even genuine grounds for further payment,” the statement read in part.



It further explained; “This disingenuous practice has just surfaced and we are at a loss as to what motivated such a demand from SSNIT.”

CLOGSAG also cited two other reasons for their stance and urged members to refrain from signing any such forms.



The issue of past credits yet to be resolved and the possibility of further payment and the lack of synchronization of employer's records and that of SSNIT, which CLOGSAG maintains may also bring about further claims on SSNIT.



“Let us all join hands and tell SSNIT that such practices are wrong and unhealthy. We have petitioned the National Pension Regulatory Authority as the regulator of pensions to take action against SSNIT,” the statement added.