COCOBOD announces September 8 as start of 2023/2024 crop season

Source: GNA

Government has directed Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to bring the opening of the upcoming season 2023/2024 forward, effective Friday, September 8, 2023.

A statement issued in Accra by Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive, said the decision was due to recent disruptions in the internal marketing of cocoa and to safeguard the interest of the cocoa farmers.



It said the opening event will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Accordingly, the 2023 Light Crop Season ceased at close of business on Thursday AUGUST 31, 2023.

“In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country, Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thurday September 7, 2023,” it said.



It said all were to take note and be guided accordingly of the above arrangements and strictly comply.