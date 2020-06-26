0
Business News Fri, 26 Jun 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

COCOBOD says banks will finance 2020/21 buying as usual

Listen to the Article

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) said on Tuesday that its annual pre-export financing will be raised as usual through a syndicated loan, denying a report its usual lenders had declined to underwrite the risk.

Loan Pricing Corporation, a unit of financial data firm Refinitiv, reported last week that financing for purchases during the 2020/21 growing season would be a club loan to reduce risk amid uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic.

COCOBOD chief executive Joseph Aidoo, however, said in a speech that financial institutions, including Cocobod’s traditional lenders, submitted proposals on June 12 to provide a US$1.3 billion syndicated loan for 2020/21.

“COCOBOD is currently negotiating the terms of the proposals with the banks, which is the normal practice,” Aidoo said.

Source: reuters.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter