COP28: Why send 618 attendees with this economic distress? - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has called on Parliament to launch an investigation into allegations that the government registered over 600 delegates for this year's Conference of Parties (COP28).

Data released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change indicates that Ghana's delegation to COP28 in Dubai has surged to 618, compared to the 350 delegates in the previous year.



The delegation comprises 95 individuals on the official parties list, with an additional 523 on the party overflow list.



Mr Iddrisu, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Monday, December 4, 2023, raised concerns about the economic implications of such a large delegation and called for a thorough examination of the matter.

“Mr Speaker, with this economic distress, how can Ghana lead a delegation of 618 persons?



“Are we shouldering the economic gain and hardship of the Ghanaian? And MrSpeaker, I see a delegation of the president here at COP28… I am demanding that a committee looks at this,” he stressed.