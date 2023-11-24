COP28 represents a great opportunity for Ghana - Lands Minister

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, has emphasized that the upcoming 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28), offers a distinctive and unprecedented opportunity for the country to showcase its impactful and meaningful contributions to the global fight against the adverse effects of climate change.

Scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at Expo City, Dubai, COP28 holds significant importance in the ongoing global efforts to address climate change challenges.



Addressing attendees at the Pre-COP 28 event held on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in Accra, the Hon.Jinapor expressed the nation's preparedness for the conference. He underscored the vital role and platform that COP28 provides, allowing the country to amplify its commitment and efforts in combatting climate change.



“This year’s Conference is unique, and its importance cannot be over-emphasised. Article 14 of the landmark Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, provides for a Global Stocktake to, periodically, take stock of the implementation of the Agreement to assess progress towards achieving its objectives, and COP28 will serve as the first Global Stocktake since the adoption of the Agreement.



”This Conference, therefore, presents a unique opportunity for us to review the effectiveness of our adaptation and mitigation measures, climate financing, and our country’s Nationally Determined Contributions, with the aim of updating such Nationally Determined Contributions.”



After taking stock of the key activities and benefits Ghana derived from previous sessions, the Lands Minister announced a packed line up of activities which are indicative of the commitment by the government of Ghana to play a frontal role in the global fight against climate change.



He explained that Ghana’s climate change drive is anchored forest and natural solutions and that he is confident that by the end of the conference, there will be a general consensus on upscaling forest oriented solutions to climate change.

He further disclosed that like previous editions, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has secured a pavilion which will serve as the hub of activities marking Ghana’s participation at the COP28.



At the spire of activities lined up by the Ministry is the Presidential Event which will see His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosting heads of States and Government, and the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, Secretary John Kerry, on the theme, “Leveraging Nature-Based Solutions Towards 1.5°C: Monitoring Progress.”



The President will, also, lead Ghana to announce her Country Package dubbed "Resilient Ghana: Advancing Climate Action for Prosperity.”



In addition to the above-mentioned Presidential Events, the Ministry will hold a high-level Ministerial event on “Accelerating Forest and Nature Finance Towards 1.5⁰C.”



Hon. Jinapor also announced that the Ministry is partnering with the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Secretariat, under the outstanding and distinguished leadership of H.E. Samira Bawumia, to host a high-level event at Ghana’s Pavilion on the implementation of the communique actions and roadmap of AFRIWOCC.



Other events to be led by the Ministry at Ghana’s Pavilion include a technical knowledge sharing event on the Ghana Cocoa Forest REDD+ Programme, a roundtable discussion on the Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI), and a forum on “Safeguarding Women and Children in REDD+ Processes: Financing What Works,” to be held in partnership with Hands Across the Oceans Foundation (HATOF).

He further stated that Ghana as co-chair FCLP “will also lead a number of FCLP events where we will showcase Ghana’s climate actions in addressing forest loss, and partake in other events organised by our partners, such as the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), the Food and Land Use Coalition, and the Wildlife Conservation Society.”



He concluded his speech with a clarion call and appeal to stakeholders to rally behind the ministry and help it deliver a successful COP28.



On her part, the Second Lady, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia who doubles as the chairperson of the AFRIWOCC bemoaned the devastating impact of climate change on the socio-economic development of the country.



The Second Lady noted her worry over the effect of climate change on women and children and assured of her resolve to continue working with relevant stakeholders to combat it.



Outlining some notable contributions of AFRIWOCC towards mitigating the impact of climate change on women and children, Mrs Samira Bawumia emphasized the need for women and children to be factored into climate change policies.