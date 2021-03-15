COPEC takes swipe at government over new levies announced in 2021 budget

Duncan Amoah, COPEC's Executive Secretary

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, COPEC, Duncan Amoah, says the government should have looked for innovative ways to expand the tax net to make more money rather than using the lazy man’s approach in introducing new ones.

Reacting to the increment in the Road Toll and Energy Sector Levies, Mr. Duncan said it is the unfortunate government is not concerned about the hardship being faced by Ghanaians in the transport sector.

He said he will be disappointed if Parliament approves the new levies in the 2021 Budget.