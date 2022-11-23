0
Menu
Business

COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness: Minister lays $60.6 million loan before parliament

Abena Osei Asare, Deputy Minister Of Finance1213456 Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: GNA

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has laid before parliament a loan agreement of $60.6 million as a third additional financing for the Ghana COVID-19 emergency preparedness and response project.

The Deputy Minister did the presentation of the loan agreement for and on behalf of the Minister of Finance.

The Finance Agreement is between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin the Speaker of Parliament, subsequently referred the loan agreement to the Committee on Finance of Parliament for consideration and report to the House.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: