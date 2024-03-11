CPL Developers introduce Belmonte: East Legon’s most anticipated development

A project undertaken by CPL Developers

Source: CPL Developers

In the bustling real estate landscape of Accra, CPL Developers has emerged as a prominent player, leaving an indelible mark with over two decades of experience and a commitment to delivering exceptional projects.

The company focuses on creating properties that not only provide a good return on investment but also contribute to enhancing the overall living experience in the communities where they are located.



CPL Developers prides itself on providing customers with a compelling return on investment through property appreciation and above-market rental income for buy-to-let investors. The company has successfully completed over 600 homes and apartments across seven signature projects, strategically located in coveted neighborhoods in Accra.



A Vision of Excellence:



In their process of selecting a project to undertake, the CEO of CPL, Dr. Stephen Debrah-Ablormeti, provided the following criteria that each development has to meet:



Satisfy a need in the real estate market.

Improve the overall living experience of the community in which it is situated.



Meet rigorous quality, safety, and sustainability standards.



Be completed within the given timeline and budget.



Provide superior returns to investors.



He said, “Each of our developments needs to meet our stringent criteria before the project is undertaken. We rely on extensive research as well as our experienced team to ensure that our projects are both commercially successful and socially beneficial.”

Belmonte: A Culmination of Two Decades of Innovation:



Belmonte, CPL's latest venture, has been creating a buzz in the real estate community. It is the culmination of everything that makes CPL unique: innovative design, unparalleled build quality, world-class finishing, and unbeatable value. Belmonte is a luxury apartment development at East Legon offering studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments with a host of amenities, including a private garden, rooftop swimming pool, gym, spa, cafe, and business lounge.



Features like high-speed internet, cutting-edge security and fire protection systems, a car charging point, an elevator, quality sanitary ware, and others will ensure that residents of Belmonte will experience a stress-free existence that will allow them to be their most relaxed and productive.



“The strategic location of Belmonte provides residents with proximity to crucial amenities such as quality schools, health facilities, shopping malls, a police station, the airport, the fanciest restaurants, and the hottest clubs that define Accra’s budding nightlife. We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that residents of Belmonte will be spared inconveniences that would detract from their priorities," the CEO stated.



Past Triumphs:

CPL Developers has an impressive portfolio, showcasing a diverse range of projects that cater to various needs. They have Oasis Park Residences at Tetteh Quarshie, which have sold out. These are hotel-styled apartments that are providing enviable rental income to their owners. St. Alice at East Legon Hills deluxe 2-bedroom apartments. The Jewels at East Legon Hills offers 2-bedroom row houses for the young at heart. For clients seeking more space, they have a



collection of 4-bedroom duplexes called the Santorini, also at East Legon Hills.



If you are looking for a safe, serene, gated community to raise your children, the three-bedroom houses at The Gardens Estate come highly recommended. Or you could opt for 3-bedroom townhouses at Avenue Gardens. If you are looking for luxury 1- or 2-bedroom apartments at East Legon with premium finishing and all the amenities you could desire, then the OneLuxe House is an excellent choice.



Dr. Debrah-Ablormeti highlighted why their past developments have been so successful because they have value as their guiding principle.



He said, “We understand that investing in property is a decision that is not taken lightly. Our overriding objective is to ensure that people who purchase property from us get value for their hard-earned money. We work relentlessly to ensure that the experience of our residents and investors is above par and that their wealth is preserved through the appreciation in the value of the property as well as a strong rental demand.”

Visit https://cplestategh.com/ for more information.