CSA to develop L.I to hold service providers accountable for contents damaging to children

Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako CSA1212 Director-General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director-General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has disclosed that a legislative instrument (L.I) to hold service providers accountable for contents that pose as a threat to children while surfing the internet in the offing.

He stressed that internet service providers who fail to comply with orders to remove contents that are damaging to children would be sanctioned once the L.I takes effect later this year.

According to him, inasmuch as a free, open, and secure internet is a powerful tool to promote connectivity and enhance inclusiveness, the misuse of the internet will have negative consequences on the users, especially children.

Speaking at the 2023 Africa Safer Internet Day programme in Accra, Dr Antwi-Boasiako said it is crucial for both the public and private sectors to invest in the education of people, especially for children to develop their critical thinking skills.

He said this will enable them to evaluate online risks and opportunities effectively.

“The CSA will be developing a legislative instrument to ensure that we strengthen a legal environment which will have provisions to hold service providers who fail to comply with orders for removal of contents that are inimical to children will be held accountable,” he said.

“It is crucial we invest in educating our young people to develop their critical thinking skills to enable them to evaluate online risk and opportunities effectively,” the Director-General of Cybersecurity Authority stated.

Every first Tuesday in February is marked as Safer Internet Day.

The annual flagship campaign is to raise awareness of the importance of staying safe online.

