CSO’s propose GH¢1.5 million 2021 budget provision to Domestic Violence Fund

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

A group of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Access to Justice in Ghana have called on government to make a GH¢1.5 million provision for the Domestic Violence Fund in the 2021 budget.

This comes after the coalition disclosed the Fund has not received any capital since its initial seed injection of GH¢50,000 some eleven years ago.



According to the Co-Covenor of the group, Magaret Brew-Ward, the appeal when adopted by government in the 2021 budget will enable the Domestic Violence Secretariat to perform its mandate.



“Due to lack of funds, the DVS was unable to play its role, including supporting victims’ access to justice, buying basic materials to support victims, providing shelter, rehabilitating and reintegrating victims,” she told Daily Graphic.

“This is not the best because when cases are not followed through to the end, perpetrators are emboldened to repeat such acts. If a person is punished for wrongdoing, it serves as a deterrent to others,” Brew-Ward added.



Ms Brew Ward lamented that further lack of funding will disallow the Domestic Violence Secretariat from executing key objectives in regions and districts.