CWG pledges to deepen roots, partnerships to address needs in Africa's digital ecosystem

Founder of CWG, a Pan-African Technology Solutions Provider, Austin Okere has emphasized on the importance of deepening its roots and partnerships to better serves its vast customers in Ghana and Africa's digital ecosystem.

According to him, such partnerships are critical to ensuring that the African continent can rake in the full benefits of digital and technology-based solutions which cut across key sectors of the economy.



Speaking at the 20th anniversary launch of CWG’s operations in Ghana on September 19, 2023, Austin Okere assured that next two decades of the company will be one that is well augmented with improved services to meet the needs of customers.



“CWG Ghana has embarked on an unprecedented path of contribution to the Information, Communication, and Technology Sector over the last two decades, and has consistently remained a benchmark for excellence in Africa,” he noted.



“For the past two decades, the organization has steadily pursued its vision and mission while making an impact in Ghana and Africa's digital ecosystems,” Okere added.



Austin Okere furthered that CWG will continue develop technologies and solutions that seek to improve the digital ecosystem while boosting confidence in the technology sector.



He maintained that this is vital to keep Ghana’s financial ratings at a globally accepted level where banks and fintech companies can better interconnect and partner with other global financial giants.

Managing Director of the CWG Ghana, Harriet Attram Yartey on her part said the company remains poised to take up any challenges in the technology sector in the next two decades.



She however called for increased investment in Ghana’s technology ecosystem while ensuring a conducive business environment is in place for key players.



Harriet Yartey expressed immense gratitude to key actors in the technology sector, regulators, partners and customers for keeping faith with CWG Ghana over the past two decades.







