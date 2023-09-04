Cabinet approves establishment of Ghana National Roads Authority

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Roads Minister

Cabinet has granted approval for the formation of a unified roads management body, the Minister of the Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has disclosed.

According to a GraphicOnline report, the body, which would be known as the Ghana National Roads Authority, will consist of the Ghana Highway Authority, the Departments of Urban Roads, and Feeder Roads.



Speaking at a stakeholders consultative forum at Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the Roads Minister said the Authority will primarily undertake the planning, development, maintenance and management of roads in the country.



He also explained that the integration of the Ghana Highway Authority and the Departments of Urban Roads and Feeder Roads is aimed at streamlining operations, boost coordination while maximizing investment in the country’s road sector.



“The lack of coordination and separate mandates of the agencies had led to duplicated efforts, insufficient maintenance, inconsistent standards and project delays,” Amoako-Atta stressed.



He, however, noted the Roads Ministry and Attorney-General’s Office have proposed the drafting of a bill which is to be submitted to Cabinet and Parliament for consideration and approval.



“When this bill is approved the management of trunk roads, arterial roads, collector roads and district and inter-district roads would be placed under the jurisdiction of the National Roads Authority” he clarified.

The Roads Minister furthered that internal road network within districts and municipalities would fall under the supervision of various assemblies.



Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, on his part lauded the move stating that the integration would create the needed synergy and collaboration while enhancing competencies of the various agencies in the road sector.



"For us as stakeholders and end users, in any reform, our primary expectation is to have an improved way of doing business which should reflect on the condition of the roads in our communities,” the Regional Minister said.



Present at the consultative forum were representatives from the Roads and Highways Ministry, Local Government Services and the Civil Service, Ghana Highways Authority, Public Services Commission and the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads and Transport.



