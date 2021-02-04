Cal Bank drives stock market while MTN dominates trading activity

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary

Cal Bank (+2.67) advanced the benchmark index by 1.20 points to close today’s session at 2,028.32 with a year-to-date return of 4.47% while the market capitalisation inched up by 0.02% to settle at GH¢55.35 billion.



Consequently, the GSE Financial Index was up 2.18 points (+0.12%) to close at 1,863.63 with a year-to-date return of 4.54% while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained flat at 1,619.23 with a year-to-date return of -4.83%.



Trading activity waned as 19,736 shares valued at GH¢14,937 changed hands from 144,405 shares valued at GH¢98,696 in the previous session.

MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volume and value, accounting for 99.24% and 98.76% of the total volume and value traded, respectively.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.

