CalBank keen on construction of Ultra Modern Ghana Beach Soccer Arena

The Project could become a reality as early as 2021 when approved and activated

After nine years of consistent and progressive partnership with Ghana Beach Soccer, CalBank has begun discussions on a Legacy project for the sand sport.

The CalBank Legacy Project could become a reality as early as 2021 when approved and activated with the construction of a world-class beach soccer arena in a chosen Ghanaian coastal city.



Although the venue has not been announced yet, such an areana is likely be situated in the Volta, greater Accra, Western or Central region since these are the traditional beach soccer enclaves in Ghana.



CalBank has single-handedly supported consecutive league seasons of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association and sponsored the national team Black Sharks to three Beach Soccer AFCON appearances in Morocco 2013, Seychelles 2015, and Nigeria 2017.



CalBank has also supported the Black Sharks in home qualification matches against Uganda and Kenya as well as numerous environmental, sanitation and community hygiene workshops.



In 2014, the bank initiated the opening of accounts for all beach soccer clubs in 2014.

Over the past few months, the Ghana Beach Soccer Committee formed by the GFA, has held consultative stakeholders meetings to consolidate and extend their engagement after 9 years.



The remarkable journey of Ghana Beach Soccer and CalBank was boosted recently with a renewed commitment of extension thanks to the Ghana FA as the new umbrella body for beach soccer.



Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah heaped special praise on the President of the Ghana FA Kurt Okraku for honouring his election campaign promise to give full support to beach soccer if elected into office.



He also paid glowing tribute to CalBank and the hierarchy led by the MD Mr Owiredu and his predecessor Mr Frank Adu who both ensured the steady growth, development and promotion of the sand sport since 2011.