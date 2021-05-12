Calls for reversal of 50% reduction of benchmark value callous - GUTA to AGI

GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has clapped back at the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for calling on government to cancel the 50% reduction of the benchmark value which serves as a stabilizer in the import valuation system.

President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng at a press conference held in Accra Wednesday, May 12, 2021 described their actions as insensitive to the plights of Ghanaians.



He argued that Ghanaians are already burdened with new taxes among others hence, calling no need for their 'shock absorbers' to be taken off.



While addressing the media, he said, "We are stating all these undeniable facts because it has come to our notice that Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is seriously lobbying the government to cancel the 50% reduction of the benchmark value, which serves as a stabilizer and brought sanity into the import valuation system in the country...With all these sacrifices we are making, as well as the difficulties we are going through, it will be callous for any group to call for the reversal of the 50% reduction of the benchmark value, which has helped in resuscitating businesses in no small measure."



Dr Obeng averred that the scrapping of the 50% reduction of the benchmark value will overburden Ghanaians especially business owners.

He furthered that the extreme hardship will create uncertainty in the country.



"We, therefore, wish to caution that any attempt to reverse this good policy of the government on the benchmark value, will not only bring untold hardship but also cause confusion in the country, especially, among members of the private sector, which will not augur well for unity of members of the Ghanaian business community," Dr Obeng added.



He, therefore, called for a consultative meeting with the Ghana International Trade Commission to deliberate on this developing issue.