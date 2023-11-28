Cantonments will become a slum in 10 years - Architect opines

File photo

Principal Architect at Design Protocol, Arc Laud Affotey, has asserted that one of the plush areas in Accra - Cantonments - would become a slum in a period of 10 years.

He explained that the construction of houses at Cantonments in recent times by private developers were not done according to the original plan of the land.



Laud Affotey opined that the original plan which was a single-occupant facility, has now become a multi-occupant facility, making the area densely populated.



Speaking at a sustainable construction development symposium, the principal architect said this is evident in the traffic congestion in the area now.



He said, “In 10 years Cantonments will be a slum. If you’re not aware, it is already a slum in the making. That is one of the best locations we’ve had in this country but in a few years, it will be a slum.”



“They (private developers) buy the land for $1 million or $2 million and they use it for a purpose which makes commercial sense to them. So instead of the original plan which was a single-occupant facility, they have developed it into a multi-occupant facility which brings density," he added.

Mr Affotey bemoaned that, “We didn’t have traffic congestion at Cantonments, now there is traffic everywhere. The area doesn’t have the opportunity to even breathe.”



He therefore entreated contractors, architects and others in the construction industry to adopt eco-friendly options that would protect the next generation.



In his view, the usage of reusable materials among others will help conserve the environment.



SA/MA



