1
Menu
Business

Capital Bank saga: High Court to deliver ruling on Ato Essien, others on December 1

Ato Essien MD Capital Bank Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien and Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor, former MD

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The High Court of Ghana will on Thursday December 1, 2022 deliver a ruling regarding the matter of the defunct Capital Bank Limited and its founder William Ato Essien.

Ato Essien has been standing trial along with the former Managing Director of the defunct bank, Fitzgerald Odonkor and the MD of MC Management Services, a company said to be owned by Ato Essien and one Tettey Nettey.

The state prosecution has accused the three persons of engaging in various illegal acts that led to the dissipation of a chunk of the GH¢620 million liquidity support given to the Capital Bank by the Bank of Ghana between June 2015 and November 2016.

But the accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the various counts of charges which include; stealing, abetment to steal, conspiracy to steal and money laundering.

They have however maintained their innocence all throughout the trial with Ato Essien stating at all material moments, he had the requisite Board approval for all the actions he undertook while serving as founder of the financial institution.

Meanwhile, His Lordship Eric Kyei Baffour of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge is expected to deliver the judgment in the matter on December 1, 2022.

MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study