Casa de Ropa ramps up production with 660 acres of cultivated land

Producers of the various products from Orange Flesh Sweet Potato, Casa de Ropa, has said it has so far cleared up to 660 acres of its allocated land – 1,000 acres – for the cultivation of the raw material.

This, according to CEO of the company, Ebenezer Obeng-Baffoe, represents sustained growth in its production activities.



“All our lands have been cleared…660 acres that have been developed and we are cultivating potatoes on it,” he told pressmen on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



The GH¢20 million project is being financed by the Ghana EXIM Bank for the production and processing of Orange Flesh Sweet Potatoes into bread, chips and other pastries.



The facility from the Ghana EXIM Bank comprises of capital expenditure and working capital.



The project is a Green-field project that is being financed from end-to-end. That is funding covers the entire value chain from raw material production to the finished product.



The main raw material, the Orange Flesh Sweet Potato, is locally produced and forms more than 50% of its input in the production of bread, chips and biscuits.

With the cultivation of the 660 acres of land, Casa de Ropa is currently the biggest project under the Onde District One Factory programme.







Also, development and expansion of dams have been completed to enable all-year-round cultivation of the main raw material, Mr Obeng-Baffoe said.



Meanwhile, Director of Corporate Affairs at Ghana EXIM, Richard Anane, said Casa de Ropa and another project, Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Factory, are both progressing satisfactorily towards growth projections.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after a tour of the two facilities, Mr Anane said the Ghana EXIM Bank, the board and management have taken up the challenge to support the 1D1F projects that have been backed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.





