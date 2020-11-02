Cashew trade gets US$15million boost

James Gnanaraj Rajamani CEO, first left and Immanuel Paulraj Rajamani, M.D, first on the right

Source: Immanuel Paulraj Rajamani, Contributor

Ghana's cashew business will gain US$15million over three years from Kingdom Exim Ghana to support a cashew processing plant.

The money represents a projected investment of US$5million a year by Kingdom Exim over the next 3 years in equipment and infrastructure support to the cashew processing plant. This is in addition to an investment of close to US$25million made into agro-business over the past 13 years of operations in Ghana.



Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited was adjudged the Best Entrepreneur in the export category for 2020 at the recently held annual Ghana Business Awards at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



The 90% Ghanaian-owned business was recognised as the Entrepreneurial Company of the Year, 2020 for its achievement in advancing the production of cashew nuts for the export market.



For the past 13 years, Kingdom Exim has operated its agro-business model in Ghana by working with over 1,000 out-growers of cashew, soya beans, maize, and peanuts. It has over 500 acres of cashew under cultivation at Sikka, in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region.



Under its end-to-end services and out-grower model, Kingdom Exim supports small farmers within its project areas with inputs - fertilizer and farming tools - while providing a ready market for cashew backed by a strategically placed supply chain of farmgate to consumer system.

Aside from Bono East, Kingdom Exim is also operational in Ahafo, Bono, and Savanah regions and has out-growers in the following communities - Sampa, Drobo, Jepakrom, Kwameseikrom, Dorma Ahenkro, Nkrankwanta, Nsawkaw, Wenchi, Techiman, Kwame Danso, Jema, Kintampo, Bole and Sawla.



Established in 2008, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited is also the leading West African based quality-focused Agro products exporter and supplier with its head office in Tema with branches in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Tanzania, Namibia, Togo, and Benin.



Over the last decade, Kingdom’s outstanding quality service and delivery of excellence have helped position it as the current leader in the Agricultural sector and Trading Industry in the sub-region.



Previously, Kingdom Exim has won both national and international recognition including presidential and global awards for the quality of their export products.

