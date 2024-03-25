Cedi depreciation averaged 6.2% in 2024 first quarter – BoG report

Bank of Ghana Headquarters

In the March 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data, the Bank of Ghana has revealed that the Ghana cedi witnessed an average depreciation of 6.2% against the three major trading currencies: the Dollar, Pound, and Euro.

The report explained that this represents a significant decline in the 22.3% average depreciation recorded as of March 2023.



The Central Bank pegged the cedi at GHS 12.74 to $1, marking a year-to-date depreciation rate of 6.8%.



The depreciation rates for the cedi against the dollar for January, February, and March were 1.3%, 4.7%, and 6.8%, respectively, the report added.



On a year-on-year comparison, there was a notable reduction in the depreciation rate of the cedi against the American greenback.

In March 2023, the depreciation rate stood at 22.1%, compared to the 6.8% recorded in March 2024.



Similarly, the local currency has depreciated by 6.7% year to date against the pound and 5.2% against the euro.



The depreciation rate against the pound stood at 24.3%, while against the euro, it was 23.6% as of March last year.