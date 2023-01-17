Cedi sells at GH¢13.20 to $1 on forex market, GH¢10.34 on interbank market

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 17, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.3305 and a selling price of 10.3409.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.3305 and a selling price of 10.3409. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.60 and sold at a rate of 13.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 12.6012 and a selling price of 12.6159 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 12.6115 and a selling price of 12.6252.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 16.00.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.1782 and a selling price of 11.1892 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 11.1864 and a selling price of 11.1965.

At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 13.00 and sold at a rate of 14.00.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6137 and a selling price of 0.6143 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6137 and a selling price of 0.6143.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 44.5446 and a selling price of 44.6414 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 44.5920 and a selling price of 44.6230.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.50.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.