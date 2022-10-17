7
Menu
Business

Cedi world's worst-performing currency against the dollar - Bloomberg

Cedi Notes21213131313 Cedi notes

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana cedi is currently the world's worst-performing currency against the US dollar, Bloomberg reports have indicated.

The currency has continually depreciated against the dollar in the last couple of months.

This has been attributed to the situation where "wait-and-see investors continued to squeeze foreign capital to the west African country before its deal with the International Monetary Fund."

Bloomberg noted that the cedi lost about 45.1% to the US dollar this year to sell at GH¢11.2625 per dollar.

This makes the cedi's depreciation the worst among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, overtaking Sri Lanka's rupee whose depreciation has been 44.7%.

The woes of the cedi, however, have no stated end in sight, but Ghana is currently engaging the IMF on financial bailout and assistance.

But it is currently unclear when the country will receive the funds from the Bretton Woods institution.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: