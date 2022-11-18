Censure motion: Ofori-Atta takes the witness box Friday

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, will appear before the eight-member ad-hoc committee of Parliament probing a censure motion against him today, November 18, 2022.

The lawyer of Ofori-Atta, Gabby Asareg7v Otchere-Darko on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, asked the committee to give 48 hours to analyze the reports from its first sitting.



The censure motion was filed by the Minority in Parliament against Ken Ofori-Atta.



They made seven allegations against the minister including frivolous spending conflict of interest, financial recklessness leading to the free fall of the Ghana Cedi, and gross mismanagement of the economy.



An eight-member ad-hoc committee from both sides of the house was set up on November 10 by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the motion.



On Tuesday, November 18, 2022, when the first sitting was had the Minority was represented by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and, Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, proponents of the motion.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) took their turns to appear before the committee on November 17, 2022.



