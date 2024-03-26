Challenges at GRIDCo's Mallam Bulk Supply Point cause of Monday's power outage – ECG

Government and ECG have occassionally denied that the country is facing a power crisis

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed Monday’s prolonged power outages experienced in parts of Accra to challenges at GRIDCo's Bulk Supply Point (BSP) situated in Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

According to the power distribution company, its technical team are working to restore power supply to affected areas in key parts of Accra.



The areas include; West Hills Mall, Sunda, Bortianor, McCarthy Hill, Mallam, Dansoman, Sakaman, Lapaz, Gbegbeyise, Glefe, Exhibition, Sowutuom, Kwashieman, Odorkor, Fadama, Tabora, Awoshie, Weija Dam, Nyamekye, and surrounding areas.



“ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” the power distribution company added.



The recent admission by the ECG follows a series of others in the past few months. Customers and businesses have been clamoring for the power distribution company to issue a load-shedding timetable as the power outages continue to increase by the day.



Consequently, the PURC has ordered ECG to submit and publish a comprehensive load-shedding timetable by April 2, 2024 in response to power supply disruptions.



But the government through the Ministry of Energy have denied assertions that the country is currently facing a power crisis otherwise known as 'dumsor'

MA/AE



