Challenges with February 2023 salaries resolved – GCB to customers

The management of GCB PLC has assured its customers on the Controller and Accountant General's Department’s (CAGD) payroll that February 2023 salaries have been processed and credited to their accounts.

The management in a statement, apologized to the affected customers.



In an earlier tweet, the bank had expressed concerns over difficulties in processing February salaries from the Controller and Accountant General's Department.



However, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has refuted claims that the government is struggling to pay the salaries of public servants.



According to him, the assertion is not accurate.



He said in parliament that: “The Minority Leader said, there have been some challenges with data challenges with salary processes and in his own way what we call terminological inexactitude, is interpreting that to mean, the Republic of Ghana not having money to pay salaries. That is wrong and disingenuous, and we should not allow that to be perpetuated.”

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, had stated that the government was having difficulties in paying the February salaries of public sector workers.



“As we speak today, government is unable to pay salaries. If you check the Twitter account of GCB Bank, it says it is unable to pay salaries. So, if government is unable to pay salaries, how can it accept assurances that the government every Ghanaian will acquire the Ghana card,” he said.



