Chamber of Aquaculture celebrates farmers on 36th Farmers Day

FELICITATIONS TO FARMERS ON THE 36TH FARMERS DAY



NOVEMBER 2020



The Chamber of Aquaculture (COA) Ghana salute all Farmers on the 36th edition of National Farmers Day.The COA acknowledge the resilience of Farmers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The role of Farmers in an agrarian nation like Ghana cannot be over emphasized. During the COVID-19 lockdown, our Farmers (both peasant and commercial) rose to the occasion to provide the nutritional needs of our dear nation despite the countless challenges they are confronted with daily.



The COA would like to assure our esteemed Farmers that the COA will continue to present research, facts and policy preferences to persuade government and other stakeholders into action. The Advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) calls for greater efficiency in production and collaboration between industry players. To this effect, we will continue to advocate for more sustainable production practices and the adoption of modern methods of aquaculture through our partnerships with businesses, academia, host communities of fish farms and relevant state agencies.



Considering the negative impact of unsustainable farming practices on the aquaculture sector, we would like to call on the government to ensure that businesses in the aquaculture sector are properly regulated. We would also like to challenge government to ensure equity in the distribution of resources to the farming fraternity. The aquaculture sector has been neglected on many occasions when it comes to the distribution of resources. Indeed, the aquaculture sector holds the key to the dwindling fisheries sector. Finally, the COA would like to say a big thank you to all individuals and organizations that in diverse ways support the aquaculture sector in Ghana.

Long live Ghana! Long Live the Farmers of Ghana!



Ayeekoo!



Signed



CEO



Chamber of Aquaculture Ghana