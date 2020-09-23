Chamber of Bullion Traders, GNASSM pay over GH¢90m taxes to govt

About GH¢90 million have been paid to government as tax obligation from May to August 2020

Source: The New Crusading Guide

The Chamber of Bullion Traders Ghana (CBTG), a representative body of Licensed Gold Exporters(LGE) and Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners(GNASSM) have honored their tax obligation to government from the month of May to August 2020 alone to the tune of Gh¢90 million in withholding taxes.

In a press statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Chamber Mr. Daniel Krampah, he indicated that from the middle of May 2020, the Chamber in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) have been collecting withholding tax on gold exports from licensed gold traders and the small scale miners for the Government.



From mid May to end of August 2020 about nine tons of gold was exported which brought in about $526.32 million dollars in foreign exchange into the country.



The promotion of a sustainable mining industry in the country has been one of the cardinal points of the Chambers activities. Since its formation the Chamber and Ghana National Small Scale Miners Association(GNASSM) have been working hand in hand with the GRA to generate revenue for government.



Mr. Krampah stated that given what they were able to achieve or realized between just May and August, the Chamber is projecting round about Gh¢200 million tax collection by the close of year 2020 at 3% withholding tax on gold exports by the LGEs and its agents as well as the Small Scale Miners in the country.



He said, for the month of August 2020 alone, the Chamber in collaboration with GRA collected over GH¢12.96million as Withholding Tax on the export of gold.

The CEO also stated that the Chamber is currently in talks with the local refineries and are very optimistic that their discussions to get them on board will yield positive results so that gold bought from small scale miners will be refined here to add value before it is exported.



Again he hinted that by the first quarter of 2021 members of the Chamber and local refineries will formalise working relationship with overseas refineries for accreditation for the refining of gold in Ghana before it is exported.



The CEO pointed out that currently private gold refineries in the country (which are lying idle) have the capacity to refine about twenty-two (22) tonnes of gold per month and this capacity will increase to about twenty-six(26) tonnes per month when the refinery being put up at the Precious Minerals Marketing Company(PMMC) becomes operational. With this capacity gold produced by small scale and large scale mines in the country and even gold from the West African sub-region can be refined in the country.



The CBTG also supplies mining logistics and consumables as well as allied services to the mining sector in Ghana.



Its members offer buying, exporting and related services to the mining sector whilst promoting sustainable mining industry in the country as has been one of the cardinal points in the Chambers activities.

