‘Champions of Trade for the SDGs’ competition launched to make AfCFTA a people’s movement in Ghana

Source: Anita Erskine

The SDG’s Advisory Unit of the Office of the President, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a competition dubbed “Champions of Trade for the SDGs”.

The competition is a unique opportunity for stakeholders especially young people and women from the 16 regions of Ghana to submit innovative ideas for making the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement a people’s movement towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The “Champions of Trade for the SDGs” competition is seeking ideas from young Ghanaian Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Agripreneurs and Startups, that will help activate grassroots sensitization, understanding and participation in AfCFTA.



The challenge expects proposals on innovative ideas of how AfCFTA can be localized to promote continental trade among young African businesses to derive maximum benefits for SDGs attainment.

Champions of Trade for the SDGs - Who Can Participate?



Participation is open to all. For national interest, youth networks, innovation hubs and community/grass-root organizations from across the 16 regions of Ghana are strongly encouraged to apply at the website: www.championsoftradeghana.com



The deadline for application is 16 April 2021. For more information and application, kindly visit www.championsoftradeghana.com.