Charging of revised E-Levy rate commences January 11 - Telco Chamber

Mobile Money users will begin experience a reduction in E-Levy charges

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has said the implementation of the revised rate for the Electronic Transfer Levy will commence on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

This comes after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced a revision of the rate from 1.5 percent to 1 percent covering electronic transfers when he delivered the 2023 budget statement in parliament last year.



Parliament subsequently debated and passed the revised E-Levy rate before the House went on recess in December 2022.



Ahead of the implementation, the Telecommunications Chambers in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business noted that, “As captured in the Electronic Transfer Levy (Amendment) Act, 2022, Act 1089 which has been passed by parliament and assented to by the President, the levy on electronic transfers has been reduced from 1.5% to 1%, while the GHS100 threshold remains unchanged.”

The Chamber further assured the public that its members are making frantic efforts with the Ghana Revenue Authority and other key institutions, to ensure a seamless implementation of the revised Electronic Transfer Levy.



