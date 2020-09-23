Charles Kraikue is GCAA’s new Director-General

Ing. Charles Kraikue, Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

Ing. Charles Kraikue was on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 sworn-in as the new Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) by the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda.

Mr Kraikue's appointment comes after the outgoing Director-General, Ing. Simon Allotey, announced his retirement from the Authority on July 31, 2020.



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda charged the new Director-General, Charles Kraikue to complement towards the vision of making Ghana the aviation hub in West Africa.



“What I would ask for is that he should lead the sector in a manner that his predecessor has done with good cooperation from the Ministry of Aviation, to ensure that we attain the vision of His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and that we’re able to keep Ghana as the Aviation front,” the minister stated.



He added, “We should also earn all we should be earning especially in terms of creating jobs and developing businesses that should expand the proceeds of our economy.”



Mr Kraikue who acted as the Deputy Director General of the Authority (Technical) prior to his swearing-in, however expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Ing. Simon Allotey, the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda and to President Akufo-Addo for the faith in him to serve the authority.

“My first and immediate task is to work with the Board of the GCAA to navigate our way out of the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we have been hit very hard on our financial and operational aspects, I am very glad to say that we’re gradually beginning to see an end of the crisis as we are truly on our way to recovery with the reopening of the country’s air borders by the President,” he remarked.



Prior to his appointment as Director General, Ing. Charles Kraikue, championed the transformation of GCAA’s air traffic management systems and enhanced safety within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR).



The transformation also saw the replacement of all ageing communications, Navigation, and Surveillance facilities within the FIR.



Kraikue also served formerly as the Electrical Manager and as Director, Air Traffic Safety Engineering of the Authority between 2007-2018.