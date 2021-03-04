Charlotte Osei, Anna Bossman et al lined up for B-Heck Africa NGOs Alliance symposium on IWD

Mrs Charlotte Osei, Former EC Chair of Ghana

In commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico will be hosting a virtual symposium themed ‘Global Reform on Diplomacy Inclusion and Empowerment for the Modern Woman amidst COVID-19’.

This webinar is spearheaded by the gender activism arm of B-Heck Africa, Kuaba Mmo.



Kuaba Mmo seeks to achieve its prime objective through engagement in gender development and activism focusing on inclusion, whiles projecting the unique contribution of African women to socioeconomic growth and general development worldwide.



The initiative ultimately seeks to challenge the young African female scholar to explore careers on the international relations and diplomacy fronts globally.



The symposium will cover topics including Diplomatic Power in various forms and how it can be applied to trade opportunities, allies and collaborators, Diplomacy – Education and Careers opportunities, Movement building, organising, and individual action—how to link the global to the local and vice versa, The ethics of diplomacy, developing your leadership potential, setting precedents: Knowing what, when and how, Bridging the gender, race, culture gap for women’s empowerment, and Mentorship on the international relations front – building up the women around you (Brighten the corner where you are).



“As an organisation dedicated to empowering all Africans within the continent, B-HeCK Africa is morally pressed to lead the conversation on female inclusion in international relations and diplomacy in Ghana,” a press release on Monday, March 3 said.

“The mission is to get the attention of relevant stakeholders and policy makers to tune in and make the necessary shifts to empower females to aspire to careers in diplomacy.”



The symposium will be the first of a quarterly series fronted by the Kuaba Mmo Foundation, the gender activism arm of B-HeCK Africa NGOs Alliance which focuses on women empowerment in the fields of Agriculture, Commerce and Education.



The programme will also launch an all-female movement dubbed Ladies in International Relations and Diplomatic Affairs (LiIRDA), across all academic and professional fields.



This movement will propagate the tenets and ideologies of Kuaba Mmo in line with female inclusion and promotion of the topic of women in diplomatic affairs.



This movement will serve as an infinite vehicle for networking and mentorship for women in the said field and the younger ones with dreams of pursuing related careers and attaining higher heights.