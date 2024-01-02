Check out the dates for BoG's MPC meetings for 2024

Dr. Ernest Addison is the Governor of Bank of Ghana

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) published its timetable for its committee meetings for 2024.

These meetings are held to discuss the economic happenings in the country and adjust the monetary policy rate.



After the meetings, the committee holds a press conference chaired by the governor of the Bank of Ghana to announce the decisions taken.



The first meeting is scheduled from 23 to 26th January and ends with a press conference on Monday 29th January.



The second meeting will be held from March 20 to 22nd and end with a press conference on Monday 25th March.

The third is from May 22nd to 24th and ends with a press conference on Monday 27th May.



The fourth is from July 23 to 26 and will also end with a press conference on Monday, July 29.



The fifth will ill be held from September 25th to 27th and end with a press conference on Monday 30th September.



The last meeting for 2024 is from November 20 to 22nd and will end with a press conference on Monday, November 25.