Chief of Naval Staff praises GPHA’s contribution towards fight against piracy

Chief of Naval Staff (2nd left) ), in an interaction with DG of GPHA, Michael Lujuge, (right)

Source: Eye on Port

The Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Seth Amoama, has praised the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority for its immense support over the years especially in helping fuel naval vessels in the fight to curb the incidence of piracy in the country’s territorial waters.

“We need to be able to go deeper into the ocean, so this support from GPHA is very appreciative. What we usually get can only sustain a few patrols. So with more fuel we can stay longer at sea,” he expressed.



Speaking during a working visit to the Management of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, he said that the relationship between his outfit and the Port Authority has been a fruitful one towards the protection of Ghana’s marine space.



He also assured of his commitment to ensure that oil vessels that call the Naval base in Sekondi would redirect their operations to the new ultramodern Oil terminal at the Port of Takoradi.



“Once the oil and gas terminal is completed, it is a matter of giving notice to the vessels that call at the Naval base that, it is a purely military institution and not a commercial port,” he said.

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, Michael Luguje corroborated his assertion and called for oil vessels to call at the new port facility in Takoradi.



The Director of Port of Keta, Dr. Alexander Adusei also revealed plans to accommodate the navy in the construction of the new Port due to the vital role they play in guarding the nation’s waters.



“We would like the consultants to make sure to engage the navy to ensure that we would be able to provide the facility that would accommodate your presence,” he said.

