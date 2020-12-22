Christmas 2020: Kaneshie traders wail over poor sales ahead of yuletide

Traders at the Kaneshie Market Complex say they are not looking forward to much from this year’s Christmas festivities as a result of low patronage and a 'dry atmosphere' for sales.

Christmas which is mostly associated with making big sales looks different for them this year, with just very little going on as far as the purchase of goods for the season is concerned.



During a visit to the Kaneshie Market complex, some traders recounted to the news team how slow business has been as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and economic hardship.



They said consumers, as compared to last year have not bought much from their various sheds in the market.



They add that market conditions have also not been favourable to them due to high cost of imported items, labour and tariffs weighing on their gains.

A meat butcher and seller, Ibrahim told GhanaWeb “These days my business has changed a lot, I used to make a sale of 7 to 8 goats a day but now I am only able to make sales8 of just 2 to 3 goats and it’s very difficult for me”



“I don’t really expect much movement this Christmas and I am personally not expecting to really celebrate the day. In previous years, you will see lots of people around the market and the atmosphere in itself was different but these days, you don’t see all that,” he lamented.



