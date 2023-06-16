Citizens must hold African leaders accountable – Dr. K Y

The Founder and Director of the Africa Centre for Economic Transformation, Dr. K Y Amoako, has charged Africans to hold their leaders accountable for the growth of the continent.

According to him, the availability of good leaders is equally important as having leaders who are involved to ensure that leaders are held accountable for their deeds.



Speaking on the sidelines of the Made in Africa Leadership Conference, Ghana-Hybrid 2023, he said “Leaders are important, political leaderships are important but unless citizens get involved to hold our leaders accountable. That is very important as we get into the political season.”



The Board Chair of BCA Leadership, Charity Chanda Lumpa, also intimated that one quality that puts leaders in the Western world ahead of African leaders is the quality of leadership.



According to her, Africa has the capacity to be prosperous and self-reliant, but poor leadership across political and corporate spheres does not allow for such growth.



Lumpa said: “There’s a big difference between Africa and the Western world. What differentiates us is leadership. What is it that the Western world leaders do that we don’t do to harness the development that projects Africans into first-world status? Because really, we have the leaders, we have the people, we have the resources, so why are we poor? Why are we still underdeveloped or developing? It all boils down to our leadership.



“It’s high time we have leaders that make leadership decisions that are focused solely on benefitting Africa,” she added.

The Made in Africa Leadership Conference is a Pan-African Leadership Enhancement Conference for African Leaders on the theme: Making Africa Work for Africans: Collaboration and Partnerships.



The conference sought to bring together a large network of executive leadership coaches, innovators, and entrepreneurs to spark new ideas, forge new partnerships, and catalyze social, economic, and developmental change for leaders in Africa.











SSD/FNOQ