Citizens urged to be advocates against tax injustices

The Tax Justice Coalition Ghana

The Tax Justice Coalition (TJC) Ghana, a Network of tax practitioners and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has called on the public to join the campaign against injustices in the country’s tax system.

It said the campaign would influence policy processes and contribute to public fiscal accountability, equity, poverty reduction and revenue mobilization at all levels for national development.



Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, the Northern Sector Convener of the TJC Ghana, made the call at a meeting organised by the TJC Ghana in Tamale.



It was attended by representatives of some CSOs, officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and interest groups and sought to raise public awareness on some forms of tax injustices in the country.



The meeting was also to empower participants to mobilize the citizenry to join the Coalition to tackle the issue.



Mr Bapio, who is also the Executive Director of the Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID), said: “It is important for the people to be involved in the process of deciding what to tax, whom to tax and how to tax as well as in collecting and spending tax revenues.”

That, he said, would warrant accountability and transparency in government’s dealings and guarantee value for money in the execution of development projects.



Some of the participants highlighted issues of tax injustices, saying “some big companies and institutions get tax waivers from the government while businesses that are struggling financially are exempted from such incentives.”



They appealed to government and stakeholders to ensure equity and transparency in the country’s tax system to the benefit of everyone.



They also encouraged individuals and corporate bodies to honour their tax obligations to ensure enough revenues were generated for the government to undertake its development agenda.

