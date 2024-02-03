Claim that we have imported water treatment termed 'One Drop' is false – GWCL

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL)

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has disputed the accusation made by Ningo-Prampram MP Sam Nettey George regarding the importation of a new water treatment termed ‘One Drop’.

The firm’s denial comes after the MP claimed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on February 1, 2024, that the government, in collaboration with GWCL, had obtained a water treatment product called ‘One Drop’ for the corporation to utilise instead of traditional chlorine.



According to a statement provided by GWCL, the company uses established standards in collaboration with regulatory bodies and stakeholders before certifying new water treatment technologies.



“Per GWL’s Standard Operating Procedures, any decision regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products is made through a comprehensive evaluation process, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies like the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and communicated transparently to the public.”



“By GWL’s internal procedures, management reserves the right to act on a positive evaluation report by writing to either the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for sole sourcing or to advertise for competitive tendering processes. No contract has been awarded by GWL for the supply of the “One Drop” disinfectant for water treatment.”

DATE: 2ND FEBRUARY, 2024



Management of Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) wishes to address the recent statement made by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Sam Nettey George on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on the 1st of February, 2024 alleging that the government of Ghana and the Ghana Water Ltd have imported a water treatment product, namely “One Drop,” for use in the treatment of water as a substitute for the traditional chlorine.



The GWL would like to unequivocally deny the allegation, provide clarity and to reassure the public on this matter.

The facts are as follows:



Per GWL’s Standard Operating Procedures, any decision regarding the adoption of new water treatment technologies or products is made through a comprehensive evaluation process, in consultation with relevant stakeholders and regulatory agencies like the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission and communicated transparently to the public.



By GWLs internal procedures, management reserves the right to act on a positive evaluation report by writing to either the Public Procurement Agency (PPA) for sole sourcing or to advertise for competitive tendering processes. No contract has been awarded by GWL for the supply of the “One Drop” disinfectant for water treatment.



The current disinfectants being used for water treatment are Chlorine Gas, Calcium Hypochlorite granules and Chlorine Tablets which are all Chlorine-based disinfectants. All these disinfectants are in adequate quantities at our various treatment plants and warehouses.

GWCL remains committed to ensuring the provision of safe, clean, and potable water to the citizens of this republic. We uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance in our operations.



Management of GWL will appreciate it if all stakeholders refrain from spreading unfounded allegations that may undermine public trust in GWL and the integrity of our operations. We remain open to constructive dialogue and collaboration with all stakeholders to advance the common goal of improving water quality and access in Ghana. The GWL operates an open-door policy via our Public Relations/Communication Department and the Right to Information (RTI) desk.



Management of GWL kindly requests that the member of parliament and all well-meaning members of the public, refrain from disseminating information that has not been officially confirmed by Ghana Water Limited or any relevant government agency.



END.