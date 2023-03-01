Claims that government has no money to pay salaries wrong - Ofori-Atta

Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has refuted claims that the government is struggling to pay the salaries of public servants.

According to him, the assertion is not accurate.



He said in parliament that “The Minority Leader said, there have been some challenges with data challenges with salary processes and in his own way what we call terminological inexactitude, is interpreting that to mean, the Republic of Ghana not having money to pay salaries. That is wrong and disingenuous, and we should not allow that to be perpetuated.”



The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, had stated that the government was having difficulties in paying the February salaries of public sector workers.



The Minister noted that a tweet by GCB Bank had indicated that there were some challenges with the processing of salaries from the Controller and Accountant General’s department.



“As we speak today, government is unable to pay salaries. If you check the Twitter account of GCB Bank, it says it is unable to pay salaries. So, if government is unable to pay salaries, how can it accept assurances that the government every Ghanaian will acquire the Ghana card,” he said.

